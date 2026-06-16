Crimea Bans Nighttime Motorcycle Riding for Allegedly Disrupting Air Defense Forces

Kremlin-backed authorities in annexed Crimea said they will impose a nighttime curfew on motorcycles and other motorized bikes starting Wednesday in an effort to prevent loud engine noise from interfering with air defense forces tracking incoming Ukrainian drones.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, announced the curfew on Tuesday, a day after his adviser criticized loud motorbikes for allegedly disrupting the work of mobile air defense firing groups during air raid alerts.
State media reports claimed that bikers in the peninsula were purposely driving on the road during Ukrainian drone attacks “at the request of certain individuals on messaging apps for small financial rewards.”
Aksyonov said the movement of motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, ATVs and similar modes of transportation will be strictly banned between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from June 17 until further notice.
“The main goal of these measures is to ensure public safety and to protect military personnel, government installations and specialized facilities,” Aksyonov wrote in a post on Telegram.
The motorcycle ban follows other transportation restrictions in Crimea. Last week, authorities suspended rail service between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. across the peninsula after a deadly Ukrainian drone attack on a passenger train locomotive.
Ukraine’s military also claimed that Russia banned all military cargo traffic along the Novorossiya highway, a vital transit link stretching from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia through occupied Ukrainian territories into Simferopol.
For weeks, Ukraine has ratcheted up its targeted drone campaign against the military trucks and fuel tankers that supply Crimea from the north, triggering a local gasoline shortage.
While the peninsula is linked directly to mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge in the east, Ukrainian attacks in recent years have prompted Moscow to restrict its use for hazardous cargo like fuel. Instead, supply lines have relied on northern land corridors.
Ukraine’s military claims that average daily traffic along the Novorossiya highway plummeted by over 40% between early May and early June.
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