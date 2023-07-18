Russia Resumes Partial Traffic on Crimea Bridge Following Attack

Russian authorities have partially resumed road traffic across the Crimean bridge connecting the annexed Black Sea peninsula to mainland Russia that was damaged in a drone attack Monday.

“As we reported to [President Vladimir Putin] today, we prepared the bridge for launch as soon as possible,” Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said early Tuesday.

Undamaged lanes were opened for two-way traffic after the bridge spans were tested for structural soundness, Khusnullin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Under what he called “reverse mode,” vehicles are permitted to take turns boarding the bridge in each direction.

Khusnullin published footage of the first vehicles being allowed onto the Crimean bridge since early Monday’s attack.