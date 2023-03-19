Putin Visits Mariupol in First Trip to Occupied Territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to Mariupol, the Kremlin said Sunday, his first visit to territory captured from Ukraine since the start of Moscow's invasion. Just hours after Putin visited Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation, video distributed by the Kremlin showed him landing by helicopter in Mariupol, the port city that Moscow captured after a long siege last spring. The visit triggered an angry reaction from Ukraine, with a presidential aide blasting its "cynicism" and "lack of remorse." The Russian leader took a tour of the city and was seen driving a car. The Kremlin said he visited a rebuilt musical theatre and followed the presentation of a report on reconstruction work. "We're praying for you," a resident told Putin, referring to the city as "a little piece of paradise," according to images broadcast by Russian state TV, showing the visit took place at night.

Путин (как утверждается) ездит за рулём по Мариуполю, дороги не перекрыты, приходится пропускать трактора и фуры. Верите? pic.twitter.com/Y2QjItRljZ — Dmitry Kolezev (@kolezev) March 19, 2023

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the visit was "spontaneous," adding that Putin's movements around the city and his meeting with locals were not planned. He added that the visit took place "very late" on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday. It was Putin's first trip to the eastern Donbas region since he launched the invasion in February 2022, and comes almost a year after Moscow announced the capture of Mariupol after a campaign that saw the destruction of the Azovstal steel works, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city. 'Lack of remorse' Mariupol was left devastated after Moscow relentlessly bombarded the city on the shores of the Sea of Azov and subjected it to a brutal siege. "The criminal always returns to the crime scene... the murderer of thousands of Mariupol families came to admire the ruins of the city and (its) graves. Cynicism and lack of remorse," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter. Ukraine's defense ministry said on Twitter Putin visited the city at night "as befits a thief." "He watched the 'rebuilding of the city'... at night. Probably in order not to see the city, killed by his 'liberation,' in the light of day," the exiled Mariupol city council said on its Telegram account. The visit comes ahead of a trip to Moscow this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping, widely seen as a diplomatic coup for Putin.