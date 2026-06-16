Tatneft Limits Gasoline Sales Following Ukrainian Drone Strike on Its Refinery

Tatneft, Russia’s fifth-largest oil producer, has placed strict limits on gasoline and diesel purchases at its gas stations nationwide, Russian media reported, a move that comes days after Ukrainian drones attacked one of the company’s refineries.

On Friday, Tatneft’s flagship Taneco refinery in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk reportedly halted operations following a strike by Ukrainian drones.

The Interfax news agency, citing a company representative, reported Tuesday that purchase caps have since been introduced across Tatneft’s entire network of roughly 800 gas stations. It was not immediately clear how long the restrictions are expected to last.

In the Chelyabinsk region, for example, passenger vehicles are restricted to purchases of 30 liters (8 gallons) of gasoline and 60 liters (16 gallons) of diesel, according to Interfax.

Reuters reported even tighter limits in southern Moscow, where fuel caps were restricted to 20 liters for gasoline and 40 liters for diesel.

There were also conflicting reports about whether Tatneft was requiring purchases to be made in cash only.

Following news of the fuel rationing, Tatneft’s shares on the Moscow Exchange fell by more than 3% on Tuesday.