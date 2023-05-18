Kazan Economic Forum Seeks to Lure Islamic Investment as Moscow Isolated Over Ukraine

An investment forum in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan opened Thursday as its more popular counterparts contend with fewer international guests amid Moscow’s isolation during the war in Ukraine.

The 14th annual KazanForum, known as KazanSummit in its previous 13 iterations, brands itself as a platform for Islamic investors. This year’s event is expected to draw 15,000 registered attendees from 85 countries, with a record-setting 100 business deals planned.

Tatarstan, a majority-Muslim region and economic powerhouse in central Russia, was recently stripped of its regional presidency by the Kremlin.

KazanForum's organizers bill the event as a strategic opportunity to boost economic cooperation with Muslim nations at a time when Russia, under punishing Western sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, is seeking out new sources of foreign investment.

Russia's two largest investment forums, the Europe-focused St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Asia-focused Eastern Economic Forum, attracted fewer guests in 2022 than the year before, but still more than doubled their number of signed deals.

“With a serious pivot to the East, KazanForum becomes platform No. 1,” founder Linar Yakupov told the Tatarstan news outlet Business Online.

“If the event was initially optional, it’s now part of a state policy toward very strong economic interaction with the Muslim world. Where else but in Kazan can this be done?” he said, referring to Tatarstan’s capital.