Putin Appoints New Prosecutor General as Krasnov Confirmed as Supreme Court Chief

President Vladimir Putin and Russian senators finalized a major judicial reshuffle on Wednesday, appointing a new prosecutor general and confirming a new chief justice of Russia’s Supreme Court.
The upper-house Federation Council unanimously approved Igor Krasnov for a six-year term as chief justice. Shortly after, Putin signed decrees relieving Krasnov of his previous position as prosecutor general and naming Alexander Gutsan as his replacement.
In a follow-up decree, Putin added Krasnov to his advisory body on judicial appointments and terminations, removing his predecessor, Irina Podnosova, who died of cancer at 71 in July.
Krasnov had led the Prosecutor General’s Office since January 2020. Podnosova served as chief justice for 15 months, following Vyacheslav Lebedev, who headed the Supreme Court from 1989 until his death in February 2024.
Gutsan, meanwhile, had served as presidential envoy to the Northwestern Federal District since 2018 and was deputy prosecutor general for 11 years prior. He was a classmate of former President Dmitry Medvedev at Leningrad State University, graduating in 1987 with a law degree.
Last week, Krasnov told Russia’s high qualification board of judges that judicial independence must be balanced with accountability to prevent abuses of power.
On Tuesday, reports emerged that prosecutors targeted a Russian Supreme Court judge in an anti-corruption probe seeking to seize nearly 100 properties allegedly linked to him.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.