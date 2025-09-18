Putin Taps Regional Envoy Gutsan as Russia’s Next Prosecutor General

President Vladimir Putin has nominated former deputy prosecutor general and current presidential envoy to northwestern Russia, Alexander Gutsan, as Russia’s next prosecutor general.

Gutsan is set to replace Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, who has been tapped to become chief justice of Russia’s Supreme Court.

United Russia Senator Andrei Klishas, who chairs the upper-house Federation Council’s Constitutional Committee, announced both nominations on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Klishas said Federation Council committees will hold joint preliminary discussions on Krasnov and Gutsan’s candidacies next Tuesday.

The senator said his committee will then ask the Federation Council to review the two nominations at its session next Wednesday.

Gutsan has served as presidential envoy to the Northwestern Federal District since 2018. He had been Russia’s deputy prosecutor general for 11 years before that appointment.

Gutsan was former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s classmate at Leningrad State University. Both men graduated in 1987 with law degrees.