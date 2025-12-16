Yekaterinburg Court Jails 5 Leftist Activists Over Alleged Coup Attempt

A military court in the city of Yekaterinburg sentenced five self-described Marxists from the neighboring republic of Bashkortostan to lengthy prison terms on terrorism and attempted coup charges, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Tuesday.

The middle-aged and elderly men, who were all members of a leftist discussion club, were arrested in the Bashkortostan capital of Ufa in March 2022, a month after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities accused them of plotting to violently overthrow the government and establish a “Soviet government.” The men denied the allegations, arguing that they had held theoretical conversations about waging revolution but did not intend to incite real violence.

A panel of three judges from the Central District Military Court found the five men guilty of forming a “terrorist group” and plotting a coup d’état.