Russian Court Sentences 6 More Baymak Protesters to Prison

Riot police at the protest against Fail Alsynov’s jail sentence in January 2024. OVD-Info

A Russian court sentenced six more people to prison over their participation in mass protests in the republic of Bashkortostan last year, the rights group OVD-Info said Friday, citing one of the defendant’s lawyers.

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or are currently facing trial for protests in the town of Baymak in January 2024 against the jailing of Fail Alsynov, a prominent local activist. Those charged include individuals with serious health conditions, single parents and entire families.

A court in the republic of Udmurtia, which neighbors Bashkortostan, found six ethnic Bashkirs guilty of mass unrest and violence against law enforcement officials, OVD-Info said.

Vilyur Karachurin and Aytugan Malabayev were sentenced to five years in a penal colony. Fatikh Akhmetshin, Azat Mirzin, Danis Uzyanbayev and Venera Yaubasarova each received prison sentences of four and a half years.

Authorities transferred the defendants outside Bashkortostan to prevent further protests. At least two people who faced prosecution in connection to the Baymak protests died under unclear circumstances last February.

Bashkir activists and relatives of those jailed have launched crowdfunding campaigns to cover legal fees and support families left without primary earners. Many families, however, have avoided speaking to the press, fearing that publicity could bring further repercussions.

