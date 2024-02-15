Second Mass Rally Participant Dies in Russia’s Bashkortostan – Reports

Activists in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan have confirmed the passing of a local man who faced criminal investigation over the mass protests that erupted in the republic last month, the SOTA media outlet reported Thursday.

Minniyar Bayguskarov, 65, was buried in his native village of Kaskinovo in the region’s southwestern Kugarchinsky district on Tuesday, according to local media.

Unverified reports obtained by the Aspekty and Prufy.ru news outlets suggested that Bayguskarov committed suicide and left a suicide note.

The Moscow Times was unable to independently confirm this information.