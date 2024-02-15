Support The Moscow Times!
Second Mass Rally Participant Dies in Russia’s Bashkortostan – Reports

A rally in Baymak, Bashkortostan, in support of jailed activist Fayil Alsynov. SOTAvision

Activists in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan have confirmed the passing of a local man who faced criminal investigation over the mass protests that erupted in the republic last month, the SOTA media outlet reported Thursday

Minniyar Bayguskarov, 65, was buried in his native village of Kaskinovo in the region’s southwestern Kugarchinsky district on Tuesday, according to local media.

Unverified reports obtained by the Aspekty and Prufy.ru news outlets suggested that Bayguskarov committed suicide and left a suicide note. 

The Moscow Times was unable to independently confirm this information. 

The incident marks the second death among individuals facing criminal prosecution for their role in January’s rallies supporting jailed Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov.  

Last month, another local man, 37-year-old Rifat Dautov, died in police custody after being arrested in connection with the same criminal case. 

Dautov’s sister said her brother was abducted by OMON riot police and taken in an unknown direction on Jan. 25. The next day, his parents were summoned to the morgue to identify the body. 

Bashkortostan’s authorities and pro-government media claim that Dautov died from a heart attack induced by heavy intoxication, but his sister maintains that her brother did not take part in the protests or consume alcohol.

Activists and human rights defenders have called on Bashkortostan’s authorities to investigate the circumstances of Dautov’s death.

