Police Raids, Arrests Reported in Bashkortostan as Tensions Rise Over State-Backed Mining Project

Authorities in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan and the neighboring Magnitogorsk region raided homes and detained activists who oppose a government-backed plan to develop copper mining deposits near their communities, local media reported Thursday.

Security forces searched the house of prominent Bashkir activist Ural Baybulatov in the early hours of Thursday, RFE/RL’s Volga-Ural service Idel.Realii reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

Magnitogorsk-based businessman Ildar Khabirov, who campaigned against the mine, also had his home raided by security officers, according to local Telegram channels. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Earlier this year, a subsidiary of Russian mining giant the Russian Copper Company (RCC) confirmed plans for exploration and mineral production in the Kyrktytau mountain range, a popular area for outdoor tourism.

The move fueled discontent among locals and regional environmental activists, who say the project would inflict irreparable ecological damage to their Indigenous lands and other ecosystems connected to it, including in neighboring Kazakhstan.

Opponents of the mine have waged a widespread online campaign and launched two petitions against it. But authorities have repeatedly refused to authorize their requests to hold protests under varying pretexts.