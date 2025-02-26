Russian Court Jails 5 More Bashkirs Over Baymak Protests

A Russian court sentenced five more people to prison on Wednesday over their participation in mass protests in the republic of Bashkortostan last year.

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or are currently facing trial for protests in the town of Baymak in January 2024 against the jailing of Fail Alsynov, a prominent local activist. Those charged include individuals with serious health conditions, single parents and entire families.

The Leninsky District Court in the Orenburg region city of Orsk, which borders Bashkortostan, found five ethnic Bashkirs guilty of mass unrest and violence against law enforcement officers.

Each defendant was sentenced to five years in a medium-security penal colony. The verdict is subject to appeal.

The exiled news outlet Mediazona identified the defendants as Aitugan Abdullin, Denis Ikbayev, Murat Bikbulatov, Ilmir Ryskulov and Aibulat Nigamatov.

At least two people who faced prosecution in connection to the Baymak protests died under unclear circumstances last February.

Bashkir activists and relatives of those jailed have launched crowdfunding campaigns to cover legal fees and support families left without primary earners. Many families, however, have avoided speaking to the press, fearing that publicity could bring further repercussions.