Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Court Jails 5 More Bashkirs Over Baymak Protests

SOTAvision

A Russian court sentenced five more people to prison on Wednesday over their participation in mass protests in the republic of Bashkortostan last year.

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or are currently facing trial for protests in the town of Baymak in January 2024 against the jailing of Fail Alsynov, a prominent local activist. Those charged include individuals with serious health conditions, single parents and entire families.

The Leninsky District Court in the Orenburg region city of Orsk, which borders Bashkortostan, found five ethnic Bashkirs guilty of mass unrest and violence against law enforcement officers.

Each defendant was sentenced to five years in a medium-security penal colony. The verdict is subject to appeal.

The exiled news outlet Mediazona identified the defendants as Aitugan Abdullin, Denis Ikbayev, Murat Bikbulatov, Ilmir Ryskulov and Aibulat Nigamatov.

At least two people who faced prosecution in connection to the Baymak protests died under unclear circumstances last February.

Bashkir activists and relatives of those jailed have launched crowdfunding campaigns to cover legal fees and support families left without primary earners. Many families, however, have avoided speaking to the press, fearing that publicity could bring further repercussions.

Read more about: Court cases , Bashkortostan

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Court Sentences 6 More Baymak Protesters to Prison

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or are currently facing trial for protests against the jailing of a prominent activist in the town of Baymak.
1 Min read

Russian Soldier Jailed for Accidentally Shooting Down Friendly Helicopter

Captain Igor Pashkov turned himself in to the authorities last May, “admitting that he could have made a fatal mistake,” Kommersant reported.
2 Min read

Russian Prosecutors Request 5-Year Prison Sentence for Ex-Navalny Lawyers

The three lawyers were arrested in October 2023 on accusations of helping Navalny continue political activity from behind bars.
2 Min read

Russian Court Orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to Be Kept in Custody Until April

The judge said Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was accused of a "serious crime" and could try to flee.