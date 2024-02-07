Head of Russia's Bashkortostan Slams Proposal to Honor Man Who Died After Mass Protests

The Kremlin-appointed head of the republic of Bashkortostan slammed a proposal to honor the memory of a local man who died in police custody after being arrested last month during mass protests.

Prominent Bashkir dancer Rif Gabitov asked to hold a moment of silence for the deceased Rifat Dautov at a meeting on Tuesday with Bashkortostan head Radiy Khabirov and other public figures.

Dautov was arrested in connection with a criminal case initiated by local authorities over last month’s mass demonstrations in support of jailed Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov.

“Your proposal [to hold] a minute of silence is disgusting and unconscionable,” Khabirov told dancer Gabitov at Tuesday's meeting.