Hundreds Join Fresh Protests in Support of Jailed Activist in Russia's Bashkortostan

Updated:
Riot police seen at Friday's rally in support of Fayil Alsynov. SOTAvision / Telegram

Scores of demonstrators gathered in the capital of Russia’s republic of Bashkorotstan on Friday to protest the jailing of prominent Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov.

According to the independent news outlet SOTAvision, around 1,500 protesters gathered at Salawat Yulayev Square in Ufa, singing songs, dancing and calling for the release of Alsynov, who this week was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of “inciting interethnic hatred.”

Authorities encircled the area before the rally was scheduled to start and warned attendees throughout the morning that they would be arrested for holding an unauthorized event.

Video of Friday’s protests shared on social media showed riot police arresting several protesters and bringing them into police vans. 

At least 10 people had been arrested by the time the rally ended at 1:00 pm local time, according to independent media reports.

Meanwhile, Bashkortostan’s Interior Ministry launched two criminal cases over protests held earlier this week in the town of Baymak, where Alsynov was handed his jail sentence. 

Authorities warned that participants of those protests could face up to 15 years in prison for “organizing and participating in mass unrest,” or up to 10 years for “violence against a government official.”

An Ufa court on Thursday jailed six protesters from Baymak for 10-13 days on misdemeanor charges of violating protest rules. 

On Friday, nine more protesters were placed in jail on similar charges.

Alsynov, 37, has been engaged in activist work in Bashkortostan for over 15 years, speaking in defense of the region’s sovereignty and the political and linguistic rights of its indigenous Bashkir peoples. 

He has held membership in several Bashkir national organizations and movements, including serving as chairman of the Bashkir national organization Bashqort, which was outlawed by the Russian government in May 2020. 

Alsynov was on Wednesday found guilty of “inciting ethnic hatred” toward migrant workers during a speech he gave last year. He denies the charges and maintains his words were mistranslated from his native language of Bashkir into Russian.

