Repair Work at Baikonur Launchpad to Last Until Early 2026

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday that it plans to complete repairs to a damaged launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan by the end of February 2026.

The launchpad’s service cabin was damaged in late November during a crewed Soyuz launch to the International Space Station. The service cabin is a large, movable structure that provides engineers access to a rocket’s lower sections for maintenance and fueling.

Some experts had estimated that repairs could take anywhere from six months to two years, raising concerns about potential disruptions to Russia’s crewed spaceflight schedule.

In a statement, Roscosmos said all replacement components and equipment for the service cabin have now been delivered to Baikonur. Technicians have begun preparing the cabin’s structural elements, which will be transported to the launchpad for assembly and testing, the agency added.

“A work schedule has been approved and is being strictly monitored,” Roscosmos said, adding that the launchpad is expected to be ready for use by the end of February.