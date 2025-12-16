Repair Work at Baikonur Launchpad to Last Until Early 2026

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday that it plans to complete repairs to a damaged launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan by the end of February 2026.
The launchpad’s service cabin was damaged in late November during a crewed Soyuz launch to the International Space Station. The service cabin is a large, movable structure that provides engineers access to a rocket’s lower sections for maintenance and fueling.
Some experts had estimated that repairs could take anywhere from six months to two years, raising concerns about potential disruptions to Russia’s crewed spaceflight schedule.
In a statement, Roscosmos said all replacement components and equipment for the service cabin have now been delivered to Baikonur. Technicians have begun preparing the cabin’s structural elements, which will be transported to the launchpad for assembly and testing, the agency added.
“A work schedule has been approved and is being strictly monitored,” Roscosmos said, adding that the launchpad is expected to be ready for use by the end of February.
Russia pays Kazakhstan $115 million annually to lease Baikonur, which it has used since the Soviet era to launch astronauts to the ISS, one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West.
The Soviet-built facility, located in southern Kazakhstan, played a central role in Cold War space milestones, including the launches of Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, in 1961, and Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space, in 1963.
Efforts to modernize the cosmodrome have faced delays due to chronic underfunding and geopolitical uncertainty following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.