Netherlands to Host International Claims Commission for Ukraine

Top European officials met on Tuesday to establish an international body that will rule on tens of billions of euros of eventual reparations to compensate Ukraine for Russia's full-scale invasion.

The International Claims Commission for Ukraine will assess and decide on claims for reparations, including any amount to be paid out.

The body was expected to be approved at a high-level summit on Tuesday in The Hague, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The commission's establishment follows the setting up of a so-called "Register of Damages," which has already received more than 80,000 claims for reparations from individuals and organizations.

The third step will be setting up a compensation fund. It is not clear how that critical part of the process will work in practice.

The reparations mechanism is being coordinated via the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, the 46-nation group protecting human rights on the continent.

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel told reporters that the new commission would be based in The Hague.