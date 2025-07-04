Dutch and German Intelligence Say Russia Increasingly Uses Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

Dutch and German intelligence agencies said Friday that they had gathered evidence of Russia’s growing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow and continued military support for Kyiv.

The Dutch military and general intelligence services, MIVD and AIVD, along with Germany’s foreign intelligence service BND, said they had identified the chemical agent chloropicrin, which “can be fatal when used in high concentrations in enclosed spaces.”

In May, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia for its alleged use of chloropicrin and tear gas in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. The Kremlin rejected the accusations as “baseless.”

The Dutch and German agencies said Russia’s military leadership and its radiological, chemical and biological defense forces were “supporting” and “actively facilitating” the use of banned agents on the battlefield.

“The use of both teargas and chloropicrin by Russian troops has now become standard practice and commonplace and will highly probably remain a threat in the future,” they said in a joint statement.