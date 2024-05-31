Germany Says Ukraine Can Use Its Weapons to Strike Inside Russia

Berlin has given Ukraine permission to fire German-delivered weapons at targets in Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman said Friday, matching a move by the United States.

Kyiv has the "right under international law to defend itself" against attacks coming from inside Russia, Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

Attacks from Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, in particular around the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where Russia's forces launched a surprise ground offensive earlier this month.

Germany and other Western allies backing Kyiv are "convinced that Ukraine has the right... to defend itself against these attacks," Hebestreit said. "To this end, it can also use the weapons supplied for this purpose... including those supplied by us."