Hundreds of Ethnic Germans Are Dying for Russia in Ukraine. This Man Is Tracking Them.

Volunteers counting Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine have long pointed to the disproportionate numbers of ethnic minorities among the fallen soldiers.

In addition to communities Indigenous to Russia — such as Buryats and Tyvans — some of the country’s non-Indigenous minorities also sustained outsized losses. Among them are at least 1,017 ethnic Germans.

German colonists first settled along the shores of the Volga River in the late 18th century at the invitation of Catherine the Great, who hoped the skilled farmers and merchants persecuted at home would help modernize the Russian Empire.

The group, widely known as the Volga Germans, has faced a turbulent history in Russia. From the 19th century onwards, they were subjected to forced russification and conscription by the tsarist regime.

The establishment of the Volga German Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in 1924 provided hope for preserving the community’s culture, language and a degree of political autonomy, but the project was short-lived. The Soviet government dismantled the Volga German ASSR in 1941 and forcibly deported its inhabitants to Siberia and Kazakhstan.

Andrej Triller, a Germany-based descendant of Volga Germans deported to Kazakhstan, has been documenting the new tragedy hitting his community by tracking Ukraine war losses among the roughly 195,000 Germans remaining in Russia.

The Moscow Times spoke to Triller about his motivation for keeping the casualty count and what his findings reveal about the fate of Russian Germans.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

MT: You have been counting casualties among the Germans fighting for Russia in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. What prompted you to do that?

AT: I have dedicated my entire life to my people. I’ve been involved in the movement [for the rights] of Russian Germans since 1991. Back then, we fought for the restoration of the Volga German Republic.

When the full-scale war with Ukraine began, it became yet another tragedy for our people, who are now being used [by Russia] in a confrontation with Europe.

During World War II, Soviet Germans were sent to labor camps instead of the frontlines. Many people then said, ‘This is unjust, why are we being sent to camps?’ But now, Germans are being told: ‘Well, here’s your chance — go on and fight!’

If you look at the losses among national republics, Bashkortostan has the highest number of casualties per region [with 4,578 losses confirmed by Mediazona volunteers] out of a population of over 4 million. Meanwhile, Germans with fewer than 200,000 people left in Russia have 1,000 deaths.

If we had our own region within Russia, the proportion of losses wouldn’t be as high because each Russian region is given a set military requirement quota…But Russian Germans are scattered across the country — from Kaliningrad to Sakhalin — and the list of casualties I maintain reflects that.