Merz Says Germany, Ukraine to Jointly Produce Long-Range Weapons

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Berlin will help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets well inside Russian territory.

Both countries' defense ministers later signed a memorandum of understanding for the production of long-range weapons systems, but without revealing technical details or naming the manufacturers involved.

"There will be no range restrictions, allowing Ukraine to fully defend itself, even against military targets outside its own territory," Merz told a joint press conference.

Zelensky's Berlin visit comes days after Russia launched some of its heaviest missile and drone attacks of the conflict on Ukraine, and as U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of stalling peace talks and said Moscow did not want to halt its three-year invasion, adding that "they will constantly look for reasons not to end the war."

Merz said that "the massive air strikes, particularly on the city of Kyiv over the weekend, do not speak the language of peace, but rather the language of a war of aggression."

"This is a slap in the face of all those who are trying to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine itself, but also in Europe and the USA."