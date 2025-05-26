Germany’s Merz Says Ukraine Can Use Western Long-Range Weapons on Targets in Russia

Ukraine’s Western allies are no longer imposing any range restrictions on the use of weapons delivered to Ukraine against Russian military targets, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday.

“There are no longer any range restrictions for weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British, the French, us or the Americans,” Merz told the broadcaster WDR.

“This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia, which it couldn’t do up to a certain point,” he added.

Ukraine’s Western allies had initially restricted the use of long-range missiles to targets within Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation. But the United States and Britain authorized strikes on Russian soil last November after North Korean troops were sent to support Russian forces in the Kursk region, which Ukrainian troops had attacked in August.

President Vladimir Putin condemned that decision at the time, warning that it would mean NATO is “at war with Russia.” He responded by broadening Russia’s nuclear doctrine, authorizing the use of nuclear weapons in response to large-scale conventional attacks or attacks by non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers.