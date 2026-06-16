Russian Dissident Artist Shot Dead in Eastern Poland

A Russian dissident artist and blogger known for his political caricatures of President Vladimir Putin was shot and killed in eastern Poland, local law enforcement authorities said Tuesday.

Semyon Skrepetsky, whose real name was Robert Kuzovkov, was killed Monday morning in a parking lot in the city of Biala Podlaska, located roughly 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) from the Belarusian border. Polish prosecutors said he was shot several times at close range.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said two Belarusian citizens were detained “in the course of extensive police operations” near the Belarusian consulate in Biala Podlaska. Police have not pressed charges against them and are still investigating the shooting.

Skrepetsky, a native of Russia’s Altai region, immigrated to Poland in 2021 to avoid political persecution. He specialized in neo-primitivist artwork and political satire, and his work routinely targeted high-profile figures, including Putin, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and even the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny.