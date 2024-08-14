Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for Ukrainian Man Suspected in Nord Stream Explosion

German prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver believed to have been involved in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, German media reported Wednesday.

The man, identified as Volodymyr Z., is suspected to have been part of a team that planted explosive devices on the pipelines. The warrant was issued in June, with his last known address reportedly in Poland.

Polish authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Berlin had notified them of the arrest warrant. However, they were unable to detain the man.

“Ultimately, Volodymyr Z. was not detained because, at the beginning of July, he left Polish territory, crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border,” Reuters quoted Anna Adamiak, a spokeswoman for Poland’s National Public Prosecutor’s Office, as saying.

Adamiak said Polish border guards had “no knowledge and no grounds to detain Volodymyr Z.” because the German authorities had not included him in the international database of wanted persons.