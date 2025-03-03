Russia and U.S. Held Secret Talks on Restarting Nord Stream 2 Pipeline – Bild

Russian and U.S. negotiators held secret talks on resuming gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the German tabloid Bild reported Sunday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
The Swiss-based operator of Nord Stream 2 and other Russia-based entities linked to the $11 billion pipeline are currently under U.S. sanctions. The reported U.S.-Russia discussions on restarting the pipeline are seen as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to rebuild ties with Russia.
According to Bild, Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell made multiple unofficial visits to the headquarters of Nord Stream 2 AG — the pipeline’s operator, which is fully owned by Russia’s sanctioned energy giant Gazprom — in the Swiss city of Steinhausen for negotiations.
Grenell denied participating in the reported talks.
The Bild report notes that a potential deal could give the U.S. control over Russian gas flows via Nord Stream 2, with American investors — including businessman Stephen Lynch — allegedly expressing interest in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 operators.
A U.S.-led consortium had drafted the outlines of a post-sanctions deal with Gazprom, The Financial Times reported Sunday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the discussions.
The effort is being led by Nord Stream 2’s former managing director, Matthias Warnig, a former East German spy and longtime associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to FT.
“In this way, according to the calculation, Americans would regulate the German gas tap and earn money at the same time,” Bild wrote, noting that the U.S. government itself would not be directly involved.
The German government has reportedly not participated in the confidential talks in Switzerland. It remains unclear whether a deal to restart Nord Stream 2 will materialize, Bild wrote.
On Monday, the Kremlin dismissed the Bild report.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.