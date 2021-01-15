U.S. Will Lift Nord Stream 2 Sanctions if Europe Suspends Construction, Says Biden Advisor

The U.S. is willing to lift sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Europe suspends its construction, adviser to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and incoming C.I.A. chief Nicholas Burns told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“The Europeans must stop the construction of Nord Stream 2, and the Americans must suspend the sanctions. This will give the new U.S. administration the opportunity to confidentially and calmly speak with the German government and other countries involved,” Burns said.

The U.S. imposed sanctions at the end of 2019 in an effort to halt the construction of the pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Europe. Trump's administration has repeatedly slammed Germany and other European nations for their reliance on energy from Russia.