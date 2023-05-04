Russian Anti-Torture NGO Raided by Authorities for Third Time in a Month

Authorities in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar raided the office of prominent human rights NGO The Crew Against Torture (CAT) on Thursday.



The raid by the Russian Interior Ministry’s counter-extremism unit was, according to the NGO's own Telegram channel, carried out in connection to CAT’s work in the North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia-Alania where it is currently assisting an alleged torture victim.

Following the raid, Ilya Platonov, a lawyer for the NGO, was taken in for questioning.

The raid is the third time that one of CAT’s Russian offices has been searched in the past month. Each search is believed to have been connected with the North Ossetia case.