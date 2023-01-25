Court Orders Closure of Russia's Oldest Human Rights Group

A court in the Russian capital ordered the closure of the Moscow Helsinki Group, one of Russia’s most prominent and respected human rights organizations, on Wednesday.

Last month, Russia's Justice Ministry filed a court order to shut the group down, claiming that it had violated unspecified “legal requirements” while carrying out its activities, according to a statement on the group's website.

The lawsuit was based on the results of an unscheduled inspection by the Moscow Prosecutor's Office, which took place in November, the RBC business daily reported.

According to the court, the group’s main violation was that it carried out its activities across Russia despite having the status of a regional organization, according to the RBC business daily.