Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Court Confirms Dissolution of Russia’s Top Rights Group Memorial

By AFP
Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russia's most prominent rights group Memorial said Tuesday the country's Supreme Court had rejected an appeal to delay its closure pending a decision from the European Court of Human Rights. 

"The court considers that the reasons for a delay must be truly exceptional and proportionate," Memorial said on Telegram.

It said the court argued that there was no "threat to life and health," as usually required for such a move.

The group chronicles Stalin-era purges and maintains extensive archives in Moscow.

In late December 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the group's central structure, called Memorial International, to shut down over alleged violations of a controversial "foreign agents" law.

The European Court of Human Rights swiftly urged Russia to suspend the shutdown while it examined the case.

The ruling was also condemned by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell.

Also in December, a lower Moscow court ordered the dissolution of Memorial's Human Rights Center, which campaigns against contemporary rights abuses in Russia, at the request of prosecutors.

Read more about: Human rights

Read more

'infuriating and upsetting'

Russia Failed to Properly Investigate Activist Estemirova's Murder, ECHR Rules

Natalia Estemirova's 2009 murder had shocked Russian civil society and triggered an international outcry.
obituary

Human Rights Activist Sergei Kovalev, Dead at 91

Kovalev played a leading role in the battle for human rights and freedoms in the Soviet Union and Russia.
see you in court

Russia Takes Ukraine to European Court Over Post-Annexation Grievances

The filing marks Russia's first-ever interstate complaint with the ECHR and includes a slew of offenses it says Ukraine has committed.
back on the list

Amnesty International Restores Navalny 'Prisoner of Conscience' Status After Controversy

Amnesty had stripped Navalny's "prisoner of conscience" status over his past nationalist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, a move that sparked backlash.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.