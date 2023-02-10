Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Places Leading Buryat Activist On Wanted List

Updated:
Alexandra Garmazhapova Alexandra Garmazhapova / instagram

The Russian authorities have placed Alexandra Garmazhapova, the head of the Free Buryatia Foundation, on its wanted list, independent news website Mediazona reported Friday, citing Garmazhapova herself.

According to Mediazona, Russia’s Interior Ministry did not specify the criminal offense that Garmazhapova is believed to have committed, though Garmazhapova herself speculated to Mediazona that the accusations against her might involve the spreading of “known falsehoods” about the Russian military. 

Spreading anything deemed by the Kremlin to be untrue about the military was criminalized by a new law introduced shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. If found guilty,  Garmazhapova could be looking at up to 15 years in prison.

Garmazhapova, who lives in Prague, has already been designated a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities.

The Free Buryatia Foundation was founded in March and provides legal advice to civilians from the Siberian republic of Buryatia who don't want to fight in Ukraine. It also monitors the number of Buryats killed and wounded in the conflict.

The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the website of the Free Buryatia Foundation in July.

Read more about: Buryatia , Free Speech , Ukraine war , Human rights

Read more

Stifling dissent

Prosecutors Seek 9 Years for Journalist Accused of Spreading 'Fake News'

Prosecutors asked for Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko to be sentenced to nine years in jail on Tuesday, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing...
'justifying terrorism'

Russian Teen Faces Decade In Prison Camp for Anti-War Posts

Olesya Krivtsova, a first-year university student from the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk, is facing more than 10 years in a penal colony for publicly...
homebound

150 Siberian Soldiers Refuse Ukraine Deployment, Activist Says

“You made the right choice: you saved your lives and the lives of others!”
cannon fodder

‘This War Is a Vampire’: Buryat Activists Protest Ukraine Invasion

“When Ukrainians talk about Russian troops, they always mention Buryats and Chechens,” one activist said. “We do not want this reputation.”