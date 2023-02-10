Russia Places Leading Buryat Activist On Wanted List

The Russian authorities have placed Alexandra Garmazhapova, the head of the Free Buryatia Foundation, on its wanted list, independent news website Mediazona reported Friday, citing Garmazhapova herself.

According to Mediazona, Russia’s Interior Ministry did not specify the criminal offense that Garmazhapova is believed to have committed, though Garmazhapova herself speculated to Mediazona that the accusations against her might involve the spreading of “known falsehoods” about the Russian military.

Spreading anything deemed by the Kremlin to be untrue about the military was criminalized by a new law introduced shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. If found guilty, Garmazhapova could be looking at up to 15 years in prison.

Garmazhapova, who lives in Prague, has already been designated a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities.

The Free Buryatia Foundation was founded in March and provides legal advice to civilians from the Siberian republic of Buryatia who don't want to fight in Ukraine. It also monitors the number of Buryats killed and wounded in the conflict.

The state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the website of the Free Buryatia Foundation in July.