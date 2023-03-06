Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Journalist Given 8 Months Community Service for Posting Mariupol Article

Updated:
Andrei Novashov facebook.com/theatremag

Corrects "eight-month jail sentence" with "eight months of community service."

A Russian court on Monday sentenced independent journalist Andrei Novashov to eight months of community service for spreading “falsehoods” about the Russian army, independent Russian TV channel Dozhd reported citing sources close to the journalist. 

Novashov, a freelance journalist from the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, was the first journalist to be prosecuted for violating Russia’s strict wartime censorship law introduced shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began last year.

According to the prosecution, the journalist broke the law, which prohibits spreading “knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces,” by reposting an article about the siege of Mariupol written by renowned Russian journalist Victoria Ivleva on Russian social media mainstay VKontakte.

“I refuse to label black as white. From the very beginning of the so-called special military operation I considered it a crime against the Ukrainian people,” Novashov said in his closing statement to the court, Dozhd reported.

“Everything that is said in the posts that I am being accused of [publishing] is true,” he added.

On top of his community service order, the court also banned Novashov from posting material online for an entire year, according to Dozhd.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Censorship , Free Speech

Read more

Kremlin crackdown

Russia Places Leading Buryat Activist On Wanted List

The Russian authorities have placed Alexandra Garmazhapova, the head of the Free Buryatia Foundation, on its wanted list, independent news website Mediazona...
stiff sentence

Russia Jails Blogger for 9 Years in Absentia for 'False Information' on War

A court in Moscow sentenced one of the first people charged under Russia’s wartime law against spreading “knowingly false information&rdquo...
internet clampdown

Russia Has Blocked 138K Websites Since Ukraine Invasion, Prosecutor Says

The Kremlin has sought to strictly control the narrative of the war at home since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.
bearer of fake news

Russian Search Engines to Label Wikipedia as ‘War Fakes’ Spreader

Russian search engines will be required to inform Wikipedia users that the site spreads “fake news” about the invasion of Ukraine.