‘I Had Just Weeks or Even Days’: Lawyer of Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Flees Russia

The lawyer who defended Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza at his trial that ended in a 25-year prison sentence this week, told The Moscow Times he fled Russia after receiving warnings that he, too, could be jailed. Vadim Prokhorov has defended a string of prominent Kremlin critics in court over the years, including Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in 2015. “It was always clear that the Russian authorities were not pleased with me,” Prokhorov said in a phone interview from Washington. “But everything escalated with the Vladimir [Kara-Murza] case.” While Russia’s wartime crackdown on dissent has largely targeted opposition activists and independent journalists, it has also sent a chill through Russia’s legal community with some prominent lawyers fleeing abroad, giving up their practices — or even being jailed. Prokhorov left Russia before the anti-war Kara-Murza was found guilty and was not in court to see his client handed a 25-year sentence on charges of treason and spreading “fakes” about the Russian army. The trial was widely condemned by the international community, with the U.K. announcing Friday it was sanctioning five Russians linked to Kara-Murza’s arrest and alleged poisoning.

“I knew I had just weeks or even days left [to get out of the country],” said Prokhorov, after he was warned by the judge in Kara-Murza’s trial, prosecutors and a Russian politician that he could find himself the target of a criminal probe. Prokhorov told The Moscow Times on Thursday that he had been under increased surveillance during Kara-Murza’s trial, which was held behind closed doors. In particular, he said he was warned about disclosing state secrets during media interviews about the course of the legal proceedings. “For an imprisoned political leader, it is very important to be heard by people, society, and colleagues,” Prokhorov said. “I had no intention of shutting my mouth.” While one of the most high-profile lawyers to flee abroad, Prokhorov is far from the first to fall foul of the widening crackdown on what the Kremlin sees as dissent. Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, who defended jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's foundation and journalist Ivan Safronov, who was convicted on treason charges, left Russia in 2021 after the authorities opened a criminal case against him. A year later Pavlov was deprived of his lawyer status, which means he can no longer officially represent clients in Russian courts. Another lawyer who defended jailed Safronov, Yevgeny Smirnov, was also forced to leave Russia in 2021 following an investigation initiated by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

