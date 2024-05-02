Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Missile Attack Injures 13 in Ukraine's Odesa

By AFP
Odesa after Wednesday night's Russian missile strike. t.me/odeskaODA

A Russian missile attack injured 13 people in Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa, its mayor said early Thursday, after similar strikes earlier in the week killed at least eight.

"Another Russian ballistic [missile] attack on Odesa," the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

"A total of 13 people were injured," he said, adding that rescuers were fighting a large fire.

Odesa region Governor Oleg Kiper said early on Thursday that a "Russian missile attack" against the port city had injured 14 people.

"Civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged," he said on Telegram.

Odesa, a Black Sea port that serves as a critical hub for Ukrainian grain exports, is regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks.

Local authorities said Wednesday at least three people had died in a Russian missile attack on the city. Five people were killed on Monday in another attack, authorities said.

Moscow has relentlessly bombarded Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure for months, and in recent weeks, Russian forces have launched a major push along the eastern front line, claiming to have captured several towns.

Odesa , Ukraine war

