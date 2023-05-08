Deaths, Injuries Reported in Fresh Russian Strikes on Kyiv

At least five civilians were injured in Russian drone strikes on Kyiv early Monday, according to authorities in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv’s military administration reported that fallen debris had likely hit a two-story building, roads and vehicles.

The administration said it was the fourth air attack on Ukraine’s capital in the first eight days of May.

Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defense systems shot down all 35 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia from the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border.

“Even a 100% result of hitting air targets doesn’t guarantee safety where air defense is working,” Ukraine’s Air Force said early Monday.

“Anti-aircraft missile and damaged UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] debris must return to the ground, so take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” it added.

In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, the district military administration reported a cruise missile strike hitting a warehouse. There were apparently no injuries or deaths.