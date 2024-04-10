Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Sites in Overnight Attacks

Russia hit two energy sites in aerial strikes on southern Ukraine overnight, officials said Wednesday, the latest in Moscow's targeted attacks against the country's power network.

"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the south of the country," Ukraine's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

It said a substation in the southern Mykolaiv region was targeted, as well as generation and production facilities in the Black Sea region of Odesa.

Two power lines were cut off as a result of the attacks, and there were temporary outages for some energy customers in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.