Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Sites in Overnight Attacks

By AFP
Mykolaiv after the overnight attacks on Wednesday. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia hit two energy sites in aerial strikes on southern Ukraine overnight, officials said Wednesday, the latest in Moscow's targeted attacks against the country's power network.

"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the south of the country," Ukraine's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

It said a substation in the southern Mykolaiv region was targeted, as well as generation and production facilities in the Black Sea region of Odesa.

Two power lines were cut off as a result of the attacks, and there were temporary outages for some energy customers in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 17 drones and three missiles at its territory overnight.

Moscow has heavily targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent months, launching some of its largest aerial strikes since the full-scale invasion over two years ago.

Russian authorities have called the attacks "retaliation" for Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian border regions and oil refineries.

Kyiv says its strikes inside Russia are legitimate, seeking to disrupt the supply of fuel used by the Russian military.

