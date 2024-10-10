Toll From Russian Strike on Odesa Rises to 8

The toll from a Russian ballistic missile strike on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region rose to eight dead and nine wounded, authorities said Thursday.

The attack on Wednesday struck a civilian container ship flying the flag of Panama, according to the region's Governor Oleh Kiper.

"The death toll as a result of yesterday's attack increased to eight people. A 26-year-old man died in hospital," Kiper wrote on social media.

EU spokesman for external affairs Peter Stano described the attack as the latest in a string that constituted a "blatant violation of international law and must stop immediately."