Russia Strikes Odesa Cathedral, as Putin Claims Counteroffensive 'Failed'

Russia's latest strike on Odesa on Sunday killed two people and severely damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral, drawing a vow of retaliation from Ukraine's leader.

The 18th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, the biggest Orthodox church in Odesa, lies within the UNESCO-protected historic city center.

The strike on the port city, which Russia has pounded since quitting the Black Sea grain deal last week, came just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Belarus counterpart for talks.

Putin claimed Kyiv's counteroffensive had "failed" as he met his closest ally, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, in St. Petersburg — the first time since Minsk helped end a revolt by Russian Wagner fighters.

On the Black Sea in Odesa, locals looked in disbelief as the Transfiguration Cathedral — originally built in 1794 under imperial Russian rule — was badly damaged.

Clergymen rescued icons from rubble inside the badly damaged shrine, which was demolished under Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine said it had been "destroyed twice: by Stalin and Putin."

It said the cathedral strike was a "war crime."

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed retaliation: "They will definitely feel this," he said.

Images showed smashed mosaics on the cathedral floor as workers cleared the rubble. The outside of the building appeared intact.

"There was a direct hit to the cathedral, it completely damaged three altars," Father Myroslav, the assistant rector of the cathedral said.

He said icons were pulled out from under the rubble and that the shrine is "very badly damaged inside," with "only the bell tower intact."

Clergymen said a security guard and a priest readying for a morning liturgy were inside during the attack but both survived.