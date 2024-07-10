×
Russian Strikes Kill 3 in Ukraine

By AFP
A house in Nikopol after Russian shelling. t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian strikes killed three people in southern Ukraine, including at the Black Sea port of Odesa, authorities said on Wednesday.

Russia has carried out nightly attacks on cities across Ukraine since launching its invasion in February 2022.

"The aggressor targeted port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people were killed — a security guard and a truck driver," Governor Oleh Kiper said.

It was unclear whether the deaths were caused by direct hits, or falling debris from destroyed missiles.

The southern defense forces said Russia launched a ballistic missile and four guided missiles at the southern port.

"As a result of active countermeasures, three enemy Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles did not reach their targets," it added.

Separately, a 62-year-old man was killed in Russian shelling in the southern city of Nikopol.

The air force said that 14 out of 20 drones launched over Ukraine were destroyed.

The news comes two days after a rare daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital killed 34 people according to an updated toll from Kyiv's military administration.

