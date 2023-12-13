Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Overnight Attack on Kyiv Leaves Dozens Injured

At least 50 residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv were injured Wednesday in an overnight missile strike by Russia, authorities said.

The incident marked the second air attack on Kyiv in a week and resulted in one of the highest numbers of injuries in the capital in months.

Here is a closer look at the consequences of the Russian strike:
The head of Kyiv's military administration Serhiy Popko said 51 people were injured in the attack, including six children.
Sergei Chuzhakov / AFP
There were reports of a dozen cases of falling missile debris, which prompted evacuation of multiple buildings across several districts of the capital, according to Popko.
Sergei Chuzhakov / AFP
The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched an assault at 3:00 a.m. and sent 10 missiles toward Kyiv which were shot down.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said "a missile fell on the territory of one of the capital's hospitals" during the night attack, resulting in windows being "blown out in several buildings of the facility."
kyivcity.gov.ua
One person was injured at the hospital, according to the mayor.
kyivcity.gov.ua
Police at the scene were "inspecting the crater on the territory of the medical facility," he added.
kyivcity.gov.ua
Klitschko also noted that missile debris that fell on a road damaged the district's water supply network.
kyivcity.gov.ua
The Kyiv city military administration said that "as a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city."
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
The attack happened as President Volodymyr Zelensky was on a visit to Washington, where he appealed to Congress for continued aid and President Joe Biden warned that Russia was banking on the U.S. abandoning Ukraine.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
