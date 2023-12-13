In Photos: Overnight Attack on Kyiv Leaves Dozens Injured
At least 50 residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv were injured Wednesday in an overnight missile strike by Russia, authorities said.
The incident marked the second air attack on Kyiv in a week and resulted in one of the highest numbers of injuries in the capital in months.
Here is a closer look at the consequences of the Russian strike:
