Moscow’s HSE University Buys Drones for Russian Military

Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE), one of Russia’s premier universities that was long considered a bastion of liberal values amid growing conservatism in the country, is raising money to purchase drones for the Russian military, the university’s rector said in an interview published on Thursday.

“HSE students serve in a reconnaissance battalion but they lack reconnaissance drones,” rector Nikita Anisimov told the pro-Russian Luhansk Information Center during a visit to the partially occupied region of eastern Ukraine.

“We’ve announced a collection for such drones because they’re not cheap, but at the same time, they serve as expendable material,” Anisimov said, adding that funds are being raised through a foundation set up by the pro-Kremlin TV host Vladimir Solovyov.

Since 2022, HSE has supplied drones to its students fighting in Moscow’s war on neighboring Ukraine, according to the independent youth news outlet Doxa, which Russia in January blacklisted as “undesirable.”