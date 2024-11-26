Russian Military Replaces Senior Commander in Eastern Ukraine – RBC

Russia’s military has replaced the commander of one of its six operational groups fighting in Ukraine, the RBC news website reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik was reportedly appointed acting commander of Russia’s “South” group of forces. Sanchik succeeds Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, who was removed as part of a “planned rotation,” according to a Defense Ministry source cited by RBC.
Pro-war military bloggers reported over the weekend that Anashkin was removed after misleading his superiors about settlements he allegedly claimed were captured near the Ukrainian town of Siversk. Some bloggers claimed the alleged misinformation led to “unjustified losses” on the front lines.
The “South” group has been active in recent weeks near the towns of Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and Siversk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. It consists of units drawn from Russia’s Southern Military District.
Sanchik previously attended a May 15 meeting with President Vladimir Putin as acting commander of the Eastern Military District, RBC reported.
A career officer, Sanchik served as deputy commander of the Eastern Military District in 2023 and commanded the district’s 35th Combined Arms Army in 2020.
Putin promoted Sanchik to colonel general in February 2022, shortly before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
