Putin Signs Decree Adjusting Compensation Rules for Injured Soldiers

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree revising compensation for soldiers injured in combat, basing payouts on the severity of their injuries rather than providing a flat payment.

Under the new rules, soldiers with severe injuries will receive 3 million rubles ($30,400), while those with minor injuries will receive 1 million rubles ($10,100). Soldiers with other injuries will be eligible for 100,000 rubles ($1,000).

The decree, which takes effect immediately, adjusts Putin’s initial promise of a flat 3 million ruble payment for all wounded soldiers, made shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Families of soldiers killed in combat are still eligible for 5 million rubles.