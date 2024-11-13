Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Signs Decree Adjusting Compensation Rules for Injured Soldiers

Putin visits wounded soldiers at a hospital in 2022. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree revising compensation for soldiers injured in combat, basing payouts on the severity of their injuries rather than providing a flat payment.

Under the new rules, soldiers with severe injuries will receive 3 million rubles ($30,400), while those with minor injuries will receive 1 million rubles ($10,100). Soldiers with other injuries will be eligible for 100,000 rubles ($1,000).

The decree, which takes effect immediately, adjusts Putin’s initial promise of a flat 3 million ruble payment for all wounded soldiers, made shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Families of soldiers killed in combat are still eligible for 5 million rubles.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Russian authorities were considering a revised payment structure for war-related injuries. Defense Minister Andrei Belousov recently called the anticipated changes “a matter of fairness.” 

Russian military analyst Kirill Shamiev said the new policy might lead to lower payouts, as doctors could potentially reclassify soldiers’ injuries.

“In fact, servicemen will likely struggle to receive higher payments as doctors can downgrade the severity [of their injuries],” Shamiev wrote on X.

Injured Russian soldiers have previously reported bureaucratic delays in receiving compensation.

