Belgorod Region Offers Record 3M Ruble Military Sign-Up Payment

Destruction in the city of Belgorod after Ukrainian strikes. Yevgeny Silantyev / TASS

Southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region is offering a nationwide record of 3 million rubles ($31,200) in one-time payments for signing military contracts to fight in Ukraine, authorities said Monday.

“The payment will amount to 3 million rubles from all sources: the federal, regional, municipal budgets and extra-budgetary funds,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said at a regional administration meeting, according to Meduza. People who volunteer or sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces between Oct. 7, and the end of the year.

Meduza reported this is the biggest sum of money offered to potential recruits amid Russia’s efforts to increase recruitment numbers without declaring another unpopular mobilization drive. 

It overtakes the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district, which offers a combined payment of 2.75 million rubles ($28,600) to new soldiers.

The record-setting payouts will be granted to anyone from any Russian region who enlists physically in the Belgorod region regardless of their birthplace, the news outlet Open Belgorod cited Gladkov as saying.

Experts say the rising payments for soldiers reflect Russia’s ongoing manpower crisis as civilians’ interest in going to war dwindles.

