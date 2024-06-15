Ukrainian Shelling Kills 5 in Russian Border Town – Governor

Ukrainian shelling on the Russian border town of Shebekino killed five people and wounded several, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in 2022, the Belgorod region has faced waves of attacks, which Kyiv says are retaliation for Moscow's large-scale assault.
"Four bodies were recovered from the rubble" of a partially collapsed apartment block in Shebekino, said Gladkov, who added that another woman had died in hospital.
Russia's emergency services published footage of a crane and rescuers sifting through the rubble of a destroyed five-story building in the night.
Six civilians were wounded in the late evening shelling, Gladkov said.
Shebekino is a town of 40,000 people close to the border with Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, where Russia launched a new major ground assault on May 10.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his army launched the offensive in Kharkiv to create a buffer zone that would protect Russian border villages, while Ukraine said it strikes Russian territory there to protect itself.
