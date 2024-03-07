India Confirms Citizen Fighting With Russian Army Dead

India's embassy in Moscow has confirmed the death of a citizen recruited by the Russian army, days after a relative told AFP he had been sent to fight in Ukraine.

Two years after Russia's invasion began, tens of thousands of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine and Moscow is on a global quest for more combatants.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi said last month that it was working to secure discharges for around 20 Indian nationals "stuck" in the Russian army.

The embassy did not state the circumstances behind Mohammed Asfan's death but said it was in touch with his family and Russian authorities.

"Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the embassy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Asfan's brother Mohammed Imran told AFP in February that his sibling had been missing for nearly two months.