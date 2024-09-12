×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Army Releases 45 Indians Recruited for Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Moscow in July. kremlin.ru

Russia’s military has discharged 45 Indian nationals who were misled into fighting in the war against Ukraine, India’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday, saying that efforts were underway to release 50 more Indian soldiers.

The Indian nationals were able to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised their plight with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow in July, according to media reports. At least four Indians have been killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

India’s domestic crime investigation agency says around 100 Indian nationals fell victim to human traffickers who lured people to Russia with job offers or admission to “dubious private universities.” 

In May, Indian authorities arrested four people implicated in the trafficking network. Those arrests came after investigators carried out raids across 13 locations in India and detained several people for questioning.

That same month, similar arrests took place in Sri Lanka, where the defense ministry reported that at least 16 of its citizens had been killed while fighting in Ukraine. Authorities there said those who had joined the Russian military were duped with promises of high salaries and falsely told they would be given non-combat roles.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian authorities about the reported release of Indian nationals serving in the military.

Read more about: India , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Modi, Putin Hold Talks Amid Outrage Over Ukraine Strikes

The visit is Modi's first since Russia launched its campaign in Ukraine and since he was returned to power last month.
3 Min read

India Raids Network Sending Citizens to Fight for Russia

At least two Indian citizens fighting as soldiers in Russia's armed forces have been killed in the Ukraine war.
2 Min read

India Confirms Citizen Fighting With Russian Army Dead

India's foreign ministry said last month that it was working to secure discharges for around 20 Indian nationals "stuck" in the Russian army.
2 Min read

Indian Men ‘Tricked’ Into Fighting in Ukraine Appeal for Help

India’s Foreign Ministry said earlier it was working to secure the release of its citizens who are “stuck” in the Russian military.
2 Min read