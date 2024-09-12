Russian Army Releases 45 Indians Recruited for Ukraine War

Russia’s military has discharged 45 Indian nationals who were misled into fighting in the war against Ukraine, India’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday, saying that efforts were underway to release 50 more Indian soldiers.

The Indian nationals were able to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised their plight with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow in July, according to media reports. At least four Indians have been killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

India’s domestic crime investigation agency says around 100 Indian nationals fell victim to human traffickers who lured people to Russia with job offers or admission to “dubious private universities.”