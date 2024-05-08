India Arrests 4 Accused of Recruiting Citizens for Russian Army

Indian authorities have arrested four people accused of "trafficking" citizens of the country to fight for the Russian army in Ukraine.

At least two Indian soldiers have been killed in Moscow's war on Ukraine, with several recruits previously telling AFP they were shipped to the front lines under false pretenses.

A statement published by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late Tuesday said four men had been arrested, including one who had worked in Russia as a translator for a network facilitating the recruitment of Indian soldiers.

"[An] investigation is continuing against other accused persons who are part of this international network of human traffickers," the statement read.