Russia Tells China, India That Ukraine Planning 'Dirty Bomb' Attack

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a "dirty bomb" in a video call with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, according to Moscow's Defense Ministry.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'," the ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, it said Shoigu also voiced the same "concerns" in a phone call with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.