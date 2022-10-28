Russian Defense Minister Announces End of Mobilization

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that on Friday that the partial mobilization campaign declared to boost the Russian military campaign in Ukraine has come to an end.

"The dispatch of citizens called up during mobilization was completed today. The notification of citizens [to report for military duty] has ended," the state-run RIA Novosti quoted Shoigu as saying in a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia had met the goal initially set by Putin and had mobilized a total of 300,000 reservists during the five week-long campaign, Shoigu said.

The total number of the mobilized reportedly includes 1,300 government employees of various levels and over 27,000 business owners.