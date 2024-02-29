Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

India Says Around 20 Citizens 'Stuck' in Russian Army

By AFP
A Russian soldier in the partially occupied Donetsk region. Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

India said Thursday it was working to secure the release of around 20 of its citizens who are "stuck" in the Russian army.

Several Indian recruits told AFP this month that they had been lured into joining the Russian military by promises of high salaries and Russian citizenship.

"It is our understanding that 20-odd people are stuck," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.

"We are trying our best for early discharge. We are in regular touch with Russian authorities both here in Delhi and in Moscow."

The ministry confirmed last week that an unspecified number of Indian nationals had signed up for "support jobs" in the Russian army.

It said several had already been discharged as a result of its interventions with Russian authorities.

Neither India nor Mosocow have explicitly confirmed whether the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military were deployed to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

Jaiswal said India's Foreign Ministry had "told people not to venture into the war zone."

The soldiers who spoke with AFP this month said they had been promised non-combatant roles but were trained to use Kalashnikov assault rifles and other weapons before being sent to Ukraine.

India is a longstanding ally of Russia and has shied away from explicit condemnation of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: India , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'army helpers'

The Indians Hired for Russia's War in Ukraine

Moscow is on a global quest for more combatants, sometimes with the help of informal intermediaries who recruit foreign nationals.
4 Min read
no joint statement

Blinken Meets Lavrov at G20 Riven by Ukraine Divisions

Russia's war with Ukraine has so far crowded out other agenda items at the G20 meeting.
3 Min read
unsubstantiated claim

Russia Tells China, India That Ukraine Planning 'Dirty Bomb' Attack

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a "dirty bomb" in a video call with...
WAR CONDEMNATION

India's Modi Tells Putin Now Is 'Not a Time For War'

India has shied away from explicitly condemning Russia for the invasion.