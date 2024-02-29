India Says Around 20 Citizens 'Stuck' in Russian Army

India said Thursday it was working to secure the release of around 20 of its citizens who are "stuck" in the Russian army.

Several Indian recruits told AFP this month that they had been lured into joining the Russian military by promises of high salaries and Russian citizenship.

"It is our understanding that 20-odd people are stuck," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in New Delhi.

"We are trying our best for early discharge. We are in regular touch with Russian authorities both here in Delhi and in Moscow."