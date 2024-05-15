Sri Lanka Says 16 Citizens Killed Fighting in Ukraine

At least 16 citizens of Sri Lanka fighting as mercenaries have been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, the island nation's deputy defense minister said Wednesday.

Sri Lankan authorities opened an inquiry last week into the recruitment of its citizens in the war and have since identified 288 retired soldiers who participated in the conflict, Deputy Defense Minister Pramitha Tennakoon said.

"We have confirmed information about 16 who have been killed," he told reporters in Colombo without saying whether those killed had been fighting on the side of Moscow or Kyiv.

But ruling party lawmaker Gamini Waleboda told parliament on Monday that most had been recruited to fight alongside the Russian army.

According to Waleboda, those who joined had been duped with promises of high salaries and falsely told they would be given non-combat roles, echoing similar claims made by authorities in nearby India and Nepal after a number of their citizens were killed in the conflict.